Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) to Sell

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Get Kopin alerts:

KOPN opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Kopin has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $673.68 million, a P/E ratio of -147.60 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 9.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kopin (KOPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.