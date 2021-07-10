Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to announce sales of $91.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.55 million to $92.20 million. comScore posted sales of $88.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $371.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.45 million to $372.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $387.52 million, with estimates ranging from $385.35 million to $389.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.21. comScore has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of comScore by 12.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 3.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of comScore by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

