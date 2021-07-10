J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $153.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Shares of JBHT opened at $165.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,401,000 after acquiring an additional 144,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

