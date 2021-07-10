Bank of Montreal Can Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,363,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

AZPN opened at $145.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.55 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.87.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,649 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

