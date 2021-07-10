Bank of Montreal Can Sells 299,672 Shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,672 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.47% of Vistas Media Acquisition worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 2,221.5% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 439,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 420,239 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,434 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistas Media Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:VMAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.