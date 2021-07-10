Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 307 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Monro were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $63.31 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

