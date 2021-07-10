Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.57% of Aptevo Therapeutics worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

APVO opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.12). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 301.36% and a negative net margin of 414.61%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

