Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,625 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

