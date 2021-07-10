TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 489.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of TOMZ opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

