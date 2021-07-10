Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.80. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

