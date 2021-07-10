Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Position Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

