Geode Capital Management LLC Has $18.32 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $18,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $213,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $255,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

