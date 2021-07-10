Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Johnson Outdoors worth $18,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 388.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $1,656,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $200,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $428,161.03. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

JOUT opened at $118.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.47. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.93 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.