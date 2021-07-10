Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 680 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.1% during the first quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 79.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 83,043 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $761,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 210,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 24.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,765. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

