Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 12,076 Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $37.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,555 shares of company stock worth $935,516. Insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

