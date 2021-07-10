Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,770 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $208,212,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,191,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after buying an additional 222,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,120,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after buying an additional 100,796 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

