Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 588.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

