Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $182.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property/casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. Kinsale Capital boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth and targets the same in mid-80s range over the long term. It has various reinsurance contracts to limit exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. High debt levels pose financial risks. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.67.

KNSL opened at $168.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.60.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $59,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

