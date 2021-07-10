S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $443.00 at Raymond James

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $410.00 to $443.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $414.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $419.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in S&P Global by 99.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

