Stephens Raises Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $63.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KNX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

