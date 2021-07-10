Wells Fargo & Company Boosts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $30.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SM. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.72.

Shares of SM stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.04.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SM Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

