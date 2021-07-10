Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $360,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $10,917,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 157,508 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $7,350,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,059,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT opened at $63.56 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.87.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

