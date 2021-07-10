Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $67,388,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Athene by 4,395.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,073,000 after acquiring an additional 777,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Athene by 730.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 607,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 534,196 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $22,142,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATH opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.66.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

