JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 23,260 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball International by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kimball International by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $474.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

KBAL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

