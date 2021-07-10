Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,430 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

