Citigroup Inc. Acquires 21,421 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 2,684.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.96.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.