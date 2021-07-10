Steven Joseph Murray Sells 24,163 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $1,574,461.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,719,742.31.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00.

BigCommerce stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of -67.93. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.59.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 137.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 47.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

