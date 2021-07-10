Todd B. Strubbe Sells 3,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VRSN stock opened at $233.03 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.