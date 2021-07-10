Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $861,250.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $861,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GO stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

