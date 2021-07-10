JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.13 Million Stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 33,864.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 128,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 94,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUSA opened at $42.80 on Friday. O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76.

