Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) to Sell

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,140 shares of company stock valued at $615,210 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 1,682.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 71,924 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

