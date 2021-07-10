Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OPRT. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OPRT stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $569.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. CRV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,879,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 395,914 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 364,800 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 276,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

