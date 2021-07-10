Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) to Hold

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.02.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 668.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.