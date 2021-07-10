Northern Trust Corp Purchases 42,542 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,542 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Ichor worth $17,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.30.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

