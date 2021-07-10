$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $941.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.82.

LII opened at $342.15 on Friday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $229.37 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

