Northern Trust Corp Has $17.40 Million Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Domo were worth $17,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Domo during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Domo by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Domo by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,189,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Domo by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $82.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 2.97. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.63.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

