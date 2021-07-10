Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,764 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVH. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Evolent Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Evolent Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,650. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVH opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

