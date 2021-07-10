AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,665 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AAR were worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AAR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AAR by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of AIR opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 289.00 and a beta of 1.77. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

