NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to post sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the lowest is $5.00 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year sales of $20.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $20.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $23.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

