Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Palomar worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Palomar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Palomar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Palomar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $43,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,059. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $75.12 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 178.86 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

