Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HCHDF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HCHDF opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

