IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IGIFF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

IGM Financial stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

