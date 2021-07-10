Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Sell

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JRONY. HSBC raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

JRONY stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

