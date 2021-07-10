Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Sells $4,904,115.84 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Ryan Azus sold 4,552 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.77, for a total transaction of $1,646,777.04.

On Friday, June 11th, Ryan Azus sold 3,350 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.34, for a total transaction of $1,173,639.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Ryan Azus sold 400 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total transaction of $1,997,562.50.

ZM stock opened at $385.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.79, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

