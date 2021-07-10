Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading 2.8% Higher

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.54. 32,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,054,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Vella sold 10,373 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $118,044.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,380,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,713,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock valued at $55,685,384 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

