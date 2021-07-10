GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 152.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

EAF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.55.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

