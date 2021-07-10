UBS Group AG Trims Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of RPT Realty worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,709 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 884.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,295.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

