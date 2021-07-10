Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXQ. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXQ opened at $92.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.09. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $92.52.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

