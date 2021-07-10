The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Holdings Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Insiders have sold 278,598 shares of company stock worth $12,637,437 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

