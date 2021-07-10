BlackRock Inc. Purchases 12,535 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in IMARA were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IMARA by 560.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in IMARA during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IMARA by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

IMRA stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80. IMARA Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.58.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

